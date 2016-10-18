Home

Sales tax drop spurs city layoffs

Tue, 10/18/2016 - 4:00am Gerald Green
Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Layoffs have begun for the City of Clinton.
City Manager Mark Skiles confirmed Monday that some employees have been notified that they no longer have jobs with the city, or soon won’t.
“Layoffs are a very unpleasant part of any economic downturn,” Skiles told the Clinton Daily News. “However, there are times when financial limitations dictate that unpleasant decisions must be made. And layoffs are always the last consideration; they’re not the first.
 

