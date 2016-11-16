Rural landowners may get money for bar-ditch leases

Landowners with property adjacent to Custer County roads could be in for a little extra money during the next oil and gas boom, if county commissioners finalize a new permit they’re considering.

Assistant District Attorney Ricky McPhearson is putting the finishing touches on the new permit now. He’s expected to have it ready for commissioners to consider at their next regular meeting Monday morning.

At this week’s meeting McPhearson told commissioners it’s his opinion that land up to the center of county roads belongs to whoever owns the property next to it. He felt oil and gas companies which in the past have been laying temporary water lines down bar ditches next to the roads should have permission from adjacent landowners. That apparently means a short-term lease.

