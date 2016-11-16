Rep. Wright set to be key House leader

This area’s state representative, Rep. Harold Wright of Weatherford, was assured of being the No. 2 individual in the House of Representatives next year when he was selected speaker pro tem elect Tuesday by the Republican caucus.

It will become official when the State Legislature convenes in January, but since the Republican Party is in the majority, Wright’s position is assured.

He was selected Tuesday on the first ballot over Charles Ortega of Altus and John Bennett of Sallisaw.

