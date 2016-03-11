Reds scrimmage Duke for first game action

Boys head basketball coach Chad Pugh began his tenure with a scrimmage against Duke Tuesday at the Tornado Dome.

Just like the girls’ games, no score was officially kept except on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The Reds opened the game with a rough start in each of the first two quarters. They struggled with turnovers and breaking the press. Nonetheless, they found their stride at the end of both quarters to roll to a 16-10 and 13-12 first and second quarter win.

Pugh said the team’s early struggles were probably due to overthinking. It was the first time they had been on the floor together this season. They seemed to figure it out at the end of each quarter.

