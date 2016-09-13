Reds hang on, end streak

ANADARKO - The Clinton Red Tornadoes (2-1 overall) survived a furious comeback attempt by the Anadarko Warriors Friday (1-1 overall) to win 28-22 breaking a four-game losing streak to the Warriors.

Head coach Philip Koons said the team played great for the majority of the game, but they have things they need to tighten up during the bye week.

“The first series wasn’t good because we couldn’t get lined up,” he said. “I wanted to throw some different formations at them. We have two weeks to clear that up. I thought our kids played a great first half. You couldn’t ask for a better half. Seems like the last couple series we couldn’t get the ball going. We just need to learn how to put it away.”

