Recycling bin fills quickly

Thu, 10/06/2016 - 4:00am Gerald Green
Thursday, October 6, 2016

Clinton’s new recycling center is off to a good start, it was indicated at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
In response to a question from Councilman Chuy Rosales, Public Works Director Donald Webb said the big roll-off trash container that’s being used to collect the recyclables has already been emptied once. It wasn’t opened until after Labor Day.
Wednesday, Webb said it took only three weekends to nearly fill it.
 

