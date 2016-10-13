Record number of CPSF grants requested

This week Clinton Public School Foundation funded 18 grant proposals from Clinton teachers totaling $18,533.79.

CPSF grants are awarded in the fall and spring each school year to pay for educational projects and professional development not funded by public monies.

“There were an unprecedented number of applications this time around,” said CPSF Executive Director Erin Adams. “Thirty-two grant requests were submitted totaling over $46,000, but unfortunately we didn’t have that much money to work with.

