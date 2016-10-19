Real ID law complicating life for Okies

Even though two state legislators say they will try again next year to get a law passed bringing Oklahoma into compliance with the Real ID Act of 2005, District Attorney Angela Marsee advises Custer County residents to get their passports and certain other identifications updated.

Without qualifying identification, Oklahomans will be unable to enter many federal buildings and all military installations in about 100 days. And after Jan. 22, 2018, if the law isn’t changed, they would be unable to board any commercial passenger aircraft.

An Oklahoma driver’s license, even with a photo on it, would not be qualifying identification without a change in the law.

