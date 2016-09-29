Read earthquake policies carefully
Thu, 09/29/2016 - 4:00am Deborah Avery
Thursday, September 29, 2016
A standard homeowner’s insurance policy doesn’t cover earthquakes, and without it homeowners are on their own if their house sustains damage from an earthquake.
But many homeowners might be surprised to learn that even if they do have earthquake coverage, it’s no guarantee their home would be covered for earthquake-related coverage.
“It depends on whether or not an earthquake is deemed to be natural or man-made,” said local State Farm agent Stephenie Collins.