Ramsey says mayor made petition void

The originator of a petition calling for a “vote of no confidence” in Cordell Mayor Bob Plummer said Tuesday the mayor rejected it before he got a chance to give him the original with signatures attached.

Carl Ramsey presented a copy of the petition at a City Council meeting Aug. 15. Plummer told the Clinton Daily News Friday it would not be on the agenda for last night’s council meeting and gave the following as the reason:

“They never gave us the original, any names or anything. They just gave us a copy of the petition. I gave ’em a reply that unless someone enlightens me or our attorney, we cannot find any statute where this vote of no confidence would have any legal ramifications for putting me out of office.”

