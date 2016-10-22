Putnam man dies in wreck on U.S. 183

An elderly Putnam man was killed at 1 p.m. Thursday when he drove his small pickup into the path of a much larger one on U.S. Highway 183, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Loyd Robertson, 91, was the victim. A report by Trooper John Jones said he died at the scene from massive injuries.

Robertson was driving a 1995 Daihatsu pickup which was northbound on U.S. 183. One mile south of Putnam he tried to turn left onto a county road, and his pickup was struck on the right side by a southbound 2008 Ford F350 driven by Donald Avery, 57, of Custer City. Avery was not hurt.

