PTO launches ‘Squeaky Clean Drive’

This week the Clinton Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) kicks off the “Squeaky Clean Drive.” They’re asking parents and the community to donate items for new hygiene closets being set up at the district’s three elementary schools.

PTO president Kim Meacham said she was approached with the idea by the district’s new permanent part-time school nurse, Sheffield Southall.

“Sheffield called and told me what she was thinking,” said Meacham, “and we thought it was a great idea. There’s a real need for something like that at the schools.”

