Possible fees discussed for oil waterlines

Custer County commissioners are contemplating changing the county’s permit issued to oil and gas companies and service firms for water lines after a briefing Monday morning from Assistant District Attorney Ricky McPhearson.

The possibility comes after a conversation with at least one landowner who feels he should be paid for water lines laid down county road right-of-ways. McPhearson feels the landowner has a point and wants to help the county avoid legal fees if a class-action lawsuit is filed.

He said one already has been filed in Woods County where Alva is the county seat.

