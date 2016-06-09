Plummer says he won’t quit at Cordell

Bob Plummer says he will not resign as mayor of Cordell. He also has no intention of asking that a “vote of no confidence” in him be put before the City Council.

Citizen Carl Ramsey presented a petition Aug. 15 to the council calling for a vote of no confidence. But Plummer said the original which allegedly contained 250 signatures was never presented.

“They never gave us the original, any names or anything,” he said Friday, speaking from Colorado Springs, Colo., where he was spending the Labor Day weekend. “They just gave us a copy of the petition.

“I gave ’em a reply that unless someone enlightens me or our attorney, we cannot find any statute where this vote of no confidence would have any legal ramifications for putting me out of office. The only thing I’ve heard a vote of no confidence in is the British Parliament.”