Play starts holiday season on high note

The beloved family Christmas story “Miracle on 34th Street” opened last night at Southwest Playhouse. Children of all ages will enjoy this one, and it’s particularly recommended for grown-ups who need a kick-start getting into the holiday spirit.

The play is directed by Jim Hull, who also directed the playhouse’s outstanding holiday production last year of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

There is quite a large cast in this one with some exceptional acting by both young and old. Overall the story is very humorous, with some genuinely touching moments and a positive message.

