Pistol-whipping alleged

Clinton resident Ruben Ruiz III, 32, is facing three felony counts stemming from an attack on his girlfriend in which he allegedly pistol-whipped her with a gun that had the serial number filed off.

Ruiz is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, and committing a felony with a firearm with a defaced identification number.

The girlfriend, Ellie Dodge, told police that once when he hit her in the side of the head with his fist, it continued forward and struck her 23-month-old son, causing bruises to his cheek.

