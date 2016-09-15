Operation Bus Stop moves forward
Thu, 09/15/2016 - 4:00am Deborah Avery
Clinton Public School Foundation has taken delivery of two bus stops purchased with funds raised from its “Operation Bus Stop” project.
The solar-lighted bus stops will protect school children waiting for school buses during the chilly, sometimes dark, winter months.
Erin Adams, CPSF executive director, said maintenance crews from the school district will lay concrete foundations for each bus stop and will assemble them in place.