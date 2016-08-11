OKC man hurt as car hits semi

An 82-year-old Oklahoma City man was hospitalized in stable condition after falling asleep Friday while driving and running into the rear of a semi parked alongside Interstate 40 in Washita County.

The accident occurred at 10:07 a.m. near Canute. The victim, Roland Leroy Petty, was admitted to Great Plains Regional Hospital in Elk City with leg, arm and internal injuries.

A report by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Kendall Johnson said Jesse Darrell Davis, 58, of Lakeland, Fla., was eastbound and had pulled his 2016 Kenworth semi off the interstate to do a safety check of his load when Petty ran into it on the shoulder.

