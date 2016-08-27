OHP furloughs could impact public safety

Furloughs, if they’re imposed, would have a major impact on Oklahoma Highway Patrol operations in this area, as well as statewide, Capt. Brad Neidy said this week.

“There’s really going to be a big effect on the public,” said Neidy, who’s the commander of Troop H headquartered in Clinton. “We will be pretty limited with personnel. It could drastically affect operations, as far as responding to calls.”

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, of which OHP is the largest part, announced Wednesday that it is considering furloughing troopers and other employees across the state after losing several million dollars in budget cuts the last two years.