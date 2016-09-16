OHP furlough picture looks slightly better

A $1.9-million allocation announced Monday for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety will only reduce by a small amount the number of furlough days Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and other employees will have to take, an OHP spokesman said Thursday.

“It may still mean we have to take 20 days,” said Trooper Dwight Durant, public information officer for the OHP in Oklahoma City. Previously, it was thought OHP personnel would have to take 23 days of unpaid furloughs because of the state’s budget crunch.

“Everything helps. I don’t know exactly how many days we’ll have to take,” said Durant. “It would not allow us to have a patrol school, stop the buyouts (of personnel retiring early), or upgrade our communications systems.”

