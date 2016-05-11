Now voters get their say at all levels

This nation’s most divisive presidential election in history, at least in the memories of anyone living today, will draw to a tumultuous close Tuesday when voters go to the polls to choose the country’s 45th president and possibly its first female holder of that office.

Candidates are of course Democrat Hillary Clinton, the multi-millionaire wife of a former president, and Republican Donald Trump, a billionaire businessman trying to make his first run for political office one in which he wins the biggest prize of all.

The winner technically would be only the 44th U.S. president. Grover Cleveland is usually counted twice because he served two non-consecutive terms – from 1885 to 1889 and from 1893 to 1897.

