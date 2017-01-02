NEWS ALERT - Grievance ruling released
Wed, 02/01/2017 - 3:03pm Clinton11
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
The arbitrator in the grievance filed by the local firefighters union against the City of Clinton has issued a ruling in favor of the City. In his decision, arbitrator Richard F. Dole, Jr. concluded his findings by saying “The Grievance is denied.”
See Thursday’s Clinton Daily News for more details.
Suscribe to the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the APP.