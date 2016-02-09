New school menus get big thumbs up from students

Big changes are being made this year to the way Clinton students are eating in school cafeterias, and the response from the kids has been overwhelmingly positive.

And according to Clinton Public Schools Child Nutrition Director Michelle Parker, parents are pretty excited about the changes, too.

“In the two weeks since school started I’ve heard from parents who called just to say how much their kids like the new food,” she said. “One parent said this is the first year ever their fifth-grader has even wanted to eat school lunches.”

