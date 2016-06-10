New labor laws will be aired at luncheon meeting

A free “Lunch & Learn” meeting will be held for employers and business owners from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Frisco Center, to help them navigate the big changes coming to federal overtime labor laws Dec. 1, when the Fair Labor Standards Act is implemented.

The luncheon meeting will be led by Marsha Morris, head of Western Oklahoma Human Resources and also business development coordinator for Western Technology Center.

“Almost anyone who has employees, these new laws will affect,” said Morris. “Determining who’s exempt and who’s non-exempt from overtime pay has always been confusing, but it’s going to get worse.”

