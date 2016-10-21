New ID requirements will cost drivers, tag agencies

One way or another, Homeland Security’s recent refusal to grant Oklahoma an extension of time to become compliant with the REAL ID Act will have consequences for every licensed driver in the state — and many tag agencies as well.

Clinton Tag Agency owner Jerry Koscheski said if Oklahoma is forced into compliance with the REAL ID Act, tag agencies like his will no longer be able to print licenses and deliver them instantly to motorists as they do now.

“The kind of technology needed for the changes would mean the whole thing would go to ‘central print,’” Koscheski said. “The state would have to take it over, and people would have to wait to get their license in the mail.”

