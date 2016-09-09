Home

New Hobart exhibit tells story of 9-11-01

Fri, 09/09/2016
Friday, September 9, 2016

The most infamous story in modern U.S. history will be told and retold in western Oklahoma beginning Sunday.
It’s the story of 9-11-01, the day terrorists brought down the twin towers of the World Trade Center; attacked the Pentagon; destroyed four jetliners; and killed 2,996 people, all on U.S. soil.
The story will be told in a new permanent exhibit, “9/11: Never Forget,” being inaugurated Sunday at the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum in Hobart on the 15th anniversary of the attacks.
 

