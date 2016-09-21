New gym will offer 24-hour access

There will soon be a new fitness option for people in the Clinton area, when an “Anytime Fitness” gym opens later this year.

Keaton Modi is outfitting the franchise location at 2013 Jaycee Lane, next to the new Pizza Hut. The target date for the opening is sometime in December, he said.

An Anytime Fitness gym is staffed during regular business hours, but members can unlock the door to gain access 24 hours a day just by swiping their membership card at the building’s entrance.