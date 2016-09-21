Home
Max and Keaton Modi check out the new sign for the Anytime Fitness location, as they get ready to go inside and survey construction progress.

New gym will offer 24-hour access

Wed, 09/21/2016
Wednesday, September 21, 2016

There will soon be a new fitness option for people in the Clinton area, when an “Anytime Fitness” gym opens later this year.
Keaton Modi is outfitting the franchise location at 2013 Jaycee Lane, next to the new Pizza Hut. The target date for the opening is sometime in December, he said.
An Anytime Fitness gym is staffed during regular business hours, but members can unlock the door to gain access 24 hours a day just by swiping their membership card at the building’s entrance.

