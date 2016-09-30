New bus shelter installed for students
Fri, 09/30/2016 - 4:00am Clinton Daily News
Friday, September 30, 2016
Clinton Schools maintenance workers Mike Burke (left) and Mark Goucher put the finishing touches on a solar-lighted school bus shelter near Eastside Academy. The shelter was purchased with funds donated to the Clinton Public School Foundation, and will protect students waiting for school buses during the dark, chilly months of winter. A second unit is waiting to be installed, and CPSF is continuing to request donations to purchase more of the shelters for Clinton students.