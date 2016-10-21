Neighbors seek action on 23rd apartments

Those apartments on S. 23rd Street that City Councilman Don Rodolph complained about a month ago came in for more discussion at Tuesday night’s council meeting, with a couple of the neighbors letting it be known they’re not happy with the progress being made to rectify them.

“There are still places boarded up,” said Cheryl Lowry, who lives just over a block to the north. “I think the things they tell the city are almost comical. I’ve been in several of them, and I was afraid. They’re scary.”

Mrs. Lowry said there were holes in ceilings and floors, including an upstairs patio, and “wires were strung everywhere.”

