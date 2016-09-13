Nearly $10,000 raised by fire fighters

During its annual “Fill the Boot” campaign held over Labor Day weekend, Clinton Fire Department was able to raise $9,462.92 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Volunteers and fire fighters were stationed at the intersection of Highway 183 and Gary Boulevard Labor Day weekend, asking motorists who passed by to make a donation to MDA.

CFD Chief Forrest Valentine said the amount they took in this year was about $200 less than last year, but considering the continued downturn in the local economy he thought donations were generous.

