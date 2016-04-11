NASA educator visits science students

Washington Elementary was visited Thursday by a NASA representative, who brought with her several different types of rocks brought back from the moon. Viewing the moon rocks in one of the school’s science classes are (from left) science teacher Diane Keeton, Carys Garcia, NASA education coordinator Dorinda Risenhoover, Teagan Bryson and Axl Perez. Risenhoover, who has an office at the University of Oklahoma, lives in Hydro.

