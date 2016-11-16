Murley proud of CPD’s perfect homicide record
Wed, 11/16/2016 - 4:00am Gerald Green
As he embarks on his 25th year with the Clinton Police Department, Detective Capt. Mike Murley is proud of many things. But one stands out.
“Fortunately we’ve been able to bring a conclusion to all our homicide cases,” he said last week, reluctantly reviewing his career for the press. “That’s something a lot of cities can’t say.”
Murley quickly gives his co-workers with the CPD much of the credit for getting all the murders solved.