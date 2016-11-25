Murder, arson charges likely in Sayre death

As the Thanksgiving holiday neared, a Nevada man was being held under guard in an Elk City hospital suspected of murdering a Sayre man and setting fire to his house with the victim’s body inside it.

The killing apparently was the outgrowth of a relationship the suspect was having, or had had, with the victim’s wife of 37 years.

Suspected of the murder is Russell Dunlap, 54, of Reno, Nev. The victim was Jerry Essary, reputed to be a loving and devoted father and grandfather who remained faithful to his wife despite temporary separations over the last year and a half.

