More lights planned for soccer fields

A special meeting of the Clinton City Council will be held at 5 p.m. Monday to consider bids on lights for the soccer complex at Acme Brick Park.

Five bids were opened Wednesday. The lowest was $123,342 from R Group of Choctaw. Others were $131,622.96 from Carter Electric of Elk City; $136,185 from Dill Electric of El Reno; $144,311.66 from KC Electric of Enid; and $204,343 from Williams Electric of Clinton.

Parks and Recreation Director Kris Wermy said the plan is to install two additional poles on the south end of the complex with lights facing north and two more on the west side with lights facing east.

