More calls to poison hotline expected during holidays

When friends and relatives visit during the holiday season, it can inadvertently create circumstances that are dangerous for young children, said Laura Brennan, education director for the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information.

Brennan was at the Custer County Health Department-sponsored community baby shower Saturday at the Frisco Center.

She said the state-run poison control center always sees a rise in calls to its hotline this time of year and she explained how parents can avoid some of the most common situations the center receives calls for during the holidays.

