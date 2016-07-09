Moore ’cycle rider hurt; Custerites OK

A motorcyclist from Moore was injured late Friday afternoon when the 2016 Harley Davidson he was riding hit a sport utility vehicle occupied by three Custer City residents.

The accident happened on State Highway 33 and U.S. Highway 270 just east of where they join in western Blaine County.

James Patrick Hlad, 60, of Moore, was riding the motorcycle going east on 33-270 when a westbound 2004 Ford SUV driven by Glenn Dean Schroeder, 65, of Custer City, turned left in front of him, a report by Trooper Jeff Jech of Kinfisher indicated. Hlad was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital nearly nine miles away in Watonga, then flown by Medi-Flight to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted there in stable condition with head, arm, leg, and both external and internal body injuries.

