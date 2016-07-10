Moon-viewing at Dome Saturday

Clinton High School students Kendell Tovar (left) and Ashlin Murray demonstrate the Celestron refractor telescope that will be used on “International Observe the Moon Night,” to be held 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tornado Dome. There will be activities for all ages, and astronomy teacher Marie Pool said if the weather is cloudy the group will have access to remote telescopes that allow moon-viewing regardless of weather.

