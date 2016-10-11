Mock election results — boy, they sure missed it!

A school-wide mock election held at Southwest Elementary Tuesday yielded a very different outcome from nationwide results when students overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton.

Assistant Principal Stephanie Hime said when votes were tallied at the end of the day Clinton came out with 246 votes, Donald Trump 145, and 88 students had voted for Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson. A handful of the ballots had been filled out incorrectly, she said, and had to be disqualified.

Conventional wisdom might suggest that children tend to support the presidential candidate of their parents’ choosing, based on what they hear in the home. But apparently the students at Southwest have a mind of their own.

