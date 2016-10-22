Mission House still meeting huge needs

Although it’s been forced to cut back some, Clinton’s Mission House is still providing a vital service to needy people locally as well as those passing through town, say its leaders.

Cutbacks were forced when Weatherford’s new Food and Resource Center opened in that city’s former National Guard building. Wal-Mart, which had been giving food to the Mission House three times a week, began donating instead to the new Weatherford facility.

About the same time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture imposed new regulations on the mission’s religious services. Basically, such services were prohibited in buildings where USDA food was distributed. And since some of the Mission House food was coming from USDA, that meant either the religious services or the food had to go.

