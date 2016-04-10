Mission House issues plea for food donations

Mission House has reported an urgent need for food donations, both for its food pantry and dining hall, said director Eva Hecker.

According to Hecker, the Mission House’s ability to keep food shelves stocked was severely affected with the recent opening of the new Weatherford Food and Resource Center.

It had previously been receiving donations from Wal-Mart in Weatherford three times each week, Hecker said, but that ended when the new food bank opened. Apparently the store’s contractual obligation requires them to give food donations to the nearest food bank, which of course for them is now in Weatherford, not Clinton.

