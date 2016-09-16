Mission House deal thought to be near

After much discussion, representatives of the Clinton Mission House and the City of Clinton think they have reached a suitable compromise about where to park a 53-foot box trailer.

The trailer would be used to store items temporarily that the mission is unable to sell at its Wear It Again store. As worked out following a Tuesday meeting of the Board of Adjustments, which balked at locating the trailer in a residential neighborhood near the Mission House on S. Seventh Street, it apparently will be situated now on city land in a graveled area near N. Second Street and Orient Avenue where the city shop is located.

City Manager Mark Skiles was going to check with City Attorney Ryan Meacham and make sure there are no liability problems before calling the deal final.

