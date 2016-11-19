Missing girl still not heard from

No word had been received as of Friday morning concerning the whereabouts of a 16-year-old Clinton girl reported missing Monday by her father.

Police earlier this week provided the Clinton Daily News an officer’s report about the incident, hoping it might prompt someone who had seen her to call them.

The missing girl is Layken Thompson. Her father, Jeffery Thompson, indicated to Officer Colby Robinson that she had run away about 3 p.m. Saturday. A story in Friday’s Daily News mistakenly said she was last seen Monday. That’s when her father reported her missing.

