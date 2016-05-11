Miller’s work set for gallery exhibit

Several paintings by local artist Carla Miller are currently on exhibit at the 50 Penn Place Gallery in Oklahoma City.

The prestigious gallery features Oklahoma artists, and work shown there must first be judged by a six-member panel of artists.

Miller, who signs her paintings with her maiden name of Groschick, has sold several paintings locally and has painted houses and farms on commission. One of her paintings even hangs in the home of Congressman Frank Lucas. But this will mark the first time her work has been exhibited by a major gallery.

