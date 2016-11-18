At meeting, educators vow to improve

At the school board’s first meeting since results of Clinton’s A-F school report card were announced, principals vowed to continue efforts to provide the best education possible for Clinton’s students.

Grades for all schools in the state, released recently by the Oklahoma State Board of Education, showed a dip in almost every academic area for the Clinton school district.

The poor grades reported for the district seemed to be on everyone’s mind as Superintendent Kevin Hime and the principals delivered their monthly reports. The mood was somber at times, but no excuses were made and those present were optimistic that each schools’ curriculum was on track for showing significant improvements going forward.

