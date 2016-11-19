McPhearson honored by state bar

Ricky McPhearson of Weatherford, first assistant district attorney for the District 2 District Attorney’s Office, was recognized as Professional Advocate of the Year at the Oklahoma Bar Association’s annual luncheon this month in Oklahoma City.

The honor is given annually by the OBA’s Criminal Law Section to a prosecutor who exhibits superior advocacy skills in the courtroom and consistently shows professionalism, courtesy and respect to opposing counsel in the spirit of the adversarial system. Recipients are nominated by the folks they oppose in the courtroom – defense attorneys.

McPhearson was nominated by Oklahoma City attorney Al Hoch.

