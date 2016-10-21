Marijuana drugs, candy confiscated

More than 20 pounds of marijuana, some of it in candy form, was recovered by Custer County Deputy Sheriff Dillon Mach during a traffic stop around midnight Oct. 10 on Interstate 40 midway between Clinton and Weatherford.

Mach stopped a rented Chrysler 200 passenger car near mile marker 74 because of an alleged fog light violation. He also took two Virginia men into custody – driver John Harry Boettjer III, 23, of Roanoke, and passenger David Benjamin Cyrlin, 31, of Bedford.

Both have been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The paraphernalia was a metal grinder found in the center console.

