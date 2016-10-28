Many events planned around Halloween

The City of Clinton has officially declared Monday, Oct. 31, as city-wide trick-or-treating night for Halloween this year. For parents who prefer a safe, one-stop party, here are the children’s events scheduled between now and Halloween night.



TRUNK OF TREATS

H.O.S.T. Ministries

5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

605 Avant Ave.

Families can expect lots of free food and a stuffed animal give-away for the kids. On the menu are hot dogs and chili, potato chips, hot chocolate, juice drinks and coffee. The event will take place in the church’s east parking lot.

FALL FESTIVAL

First Church of God

4-7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

1900 Lexington

This family-friendly event features lots of games and prizes, inflatables, music and great food, including hot dogs, chili and nachos. Kids are invited to come in costume.

TRUNK OR TREAT

First United Methodist Church

Monday, Oct. 31

6-8 p.m.

1001 Frisco Ave.

This event will take place in the church’s south parking lot next to IBC Bank. Free hot dogs and drinks will be served in the church’s main courtyard area. Another large crowd is expected this year, said a church spokesperson.

FALL FAMILY FUN NIGHT

First Baptist Church

6-9 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

900 Frisco Ave.

Expect lots of free food, candy and plenty of games and prizes. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes to this carnival-atmosphere children’s party, which includes free hot dogs and drinks.

HALLOWEEN PARADE & COSTUME CONTEST

Sponsored by

Kiwanis Club

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Clinton Public Library

721 Frisco Ave.

Contestants and their families will gather outside the library and then parade to Engleman Park, where the costume-judging will take place. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in each age group. Prize for each first place winner will be $10; second place, $5; third place, $3.



