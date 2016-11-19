Manslaughter edict: little jail, long probation

CORDELL – A woman who hit two bicyclists from Florida while distracted by her cell phone was sentenced here Thursday to 15 years in prison with all but 10 months in the Washita County Jail suspended.

One of the ’cyclists was killed and the other seriously injured, and may yet lose a leg because of it, a statement read in court by her father indicated.

In pronouncing the sentence for Sarah Morris, 35, of Cordell, District Judge Doug Haught warned her sternly that she would be on probation for the full 15 years and any violation up through the final day would result in her having to serve the full prison term.

