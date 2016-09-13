Man found dead in auto

A man believed to be 65 years old and from Mississippi was found dead in his auto on the Wal-Mart parking lot at Weatherford around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police Chief Louis Flowers said there was nothing suspicious about the death but the body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an official determination of the death cause as well as definite identification.

“We’ve been in touch with a family member,” said Flowers. However, he said once a body is turned over to the M.E.’s Office, his department is not authorized to release identification until it’s confirmed.

