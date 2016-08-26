Man charged with breaking wife’s ribs

Clinton resident Thomas Urbina, 47, has been charged with aggravated domestic abuse resulting in great bodily harm for allegedly punching and kicking his wife, causing broken ribs.

Information filed in the case indicates he also allegedly drove her to the Parkersburg Cemetery where her father is buried and told her he was going to bury her with her dad. After that, said the victim, he grabbed her around the neck and choked her with both hands until she thought she was going to black out.

He eventually let her go and drug her out of the car, she told Officer Curtis Weatherly of the Clinton Police Department, and shoved her down, then kicked her in her left side and began punching her in the back of the head as she lay in a fetal position. She said the next thing she could remember was being at home wearing different clothes and her side hurting really badly.

